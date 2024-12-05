Advertisement
    Ripple CEO on Gensler Replacement: ‘Outstanding Choice’

    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency industry is thrilled about the new SEC pick
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 5:50
    Ripple CEO on Gensler Replacement: 'Outstanding Choice'
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has opined that former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins is an "outstanding choice" to lead the agency. 

    As reported by U.Today, Atkins, the heavy favorite, was officially picked to lead the agency on Wednesday. The pro-crypto libertarian reportedly accepted the job earlier this week. 

    Garlinghouse believes that Atkins will be able to bring "common sense" back to the agency. 

    Such sentiment is universally shared by the broader cryptocurrency industry. 

    Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at Variant, claims that it would be "impossible" to express the sheer magnitude of the shift that crypto is likely to see an SEC run by Atkins. "This moment is a regulatory singularity before a new era for crypto," Chervinsky said. 

    Gary Gensler, the current SEC boss, has gained notoriety due to his aggressive anti-crypto stance. The regulator has confirmed that he is going to leave the agency on Jan. 20.

    The Gensler replacement has received an endorsement from "Crypto Mom" Hester Peirce. The Republican SEC commissioner, who is known for her pro-crypto stance, is "delighted" that Atkins will be returning to the agency. "Having worked for him during his last stint at the agency, I cannot think of a better person for the job," she said. 

    Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, believes that the incoming SEC head will be able to free digital assets from Gensler’s "chokehold."

    "The triumvirate of Atkins, Peirce, and Uyeda at the SEC will not only bring common sense back to the agency but true investor protection as well," Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, said in his social media post. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

