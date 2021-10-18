Solana-Based Secretum to Challenge Telegram Supremacy with True Decentralization

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Secretum, a peer-to-peer messaging system supercharged by Solana (SOL) blockchain, is ready to replace the major centralized heavyweights in this segment.

Why do we need decentralized messengers?

The Telegram messenger by the Durov brothers was promoted as the most secure instant messaging application of the segment. Besides pioneering end-to-end encryption practices, it has implemented a number of user-friendly features for businesses and individuals. It also evolved into a crucial advertising platform in post-Soviet countries.

💥 Secretum is focused on making communications and crypto ownership completely safe on Solana blockchain.



✨Join our Telegram Announcement Channel for latest news✨



👉 https://t.co/GjVkA2HZlK pic.twitter.com/4lvbsBSd7H — SecretumApp (@AppSecretum) October 4, 2021

At the same time, Telegram has a long history of data leaks, security breaches and hacks that resulted in compromising sensitive information such as logins, passwords, personal data and IP addresses, as well as messages and personal user data. The most dangerous hacks took place in 2018-2020.

For instance, in June 2019, hackers accessed thousands of accounts that belong to Brazilian officials, including the personal pages of Jair Bolsonaro, then-president of the largest Latin American country. In 2020, as a result of two accidents, the data of more than 542 million users was exposed.

Telegram was also attacked by governmental agencies: in 2018, Chinese intelligence representatives claimed that they were able to hack Telegram's messaging mechanisms.

Thus, there is a clear demand for serverless messengers with no backend. Next-gen messengers will have no centralized servers for messages and user data. Blockchains with their distributed infrastructure of nodes, therefore, represent the perfect technical framework for this challenge.

How Secretum leverages Solana and Ethereum for encrypted peer-to-peer messaging

In 2020, Secretum, a blockchain-based messenger, exploded onto the segment of decentralized applications. A group of Lithuanian cybersecurity and blockchain experts introduced it as the "safest messaging protocol" in the world. It leverages two mainstream smart contracts platforms, Ethereum and Solana, to ensure the unmatched security of its users.

Secretum allows users to sign up with crypto addresses only; therefore, there is no need to expose emails, real names and phone numbers to messengers.

Secretum does not use centralized servers or cloud storage. Also, it has no moderation: middleware is totally excluded from the process of messaging. Message history is stored on the decentralized nodes of the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

Besides messaging, Secretum also boasts a P2P money remittance function. A Secretum account is simultaneously a cryptocurrency wallet for easy retail transactions.