    Solana-Based Meme Coins Bonk and Dogwifhat Listed by Major Exchange in UK

    Alex Dovbnya
    Kraken has announced that slew of cryptocurrencies, including popular Solana-based meme coins, are now available for trading in UK
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 15:49
    Kraken, one of the world's top exchanges, has announced that its United Kingdom-based users will now be able to trade viral Solana-based meme coins Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF).

    On top of that, Jito (JTO), Dymension (DYM), Jupiter (JUP), Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) and Wormhole (W) have also appeared on the list of supported coins for U.K. residents.  

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase International also announced the listing of WIF on Thursday. 

    Kraken's ambitious expansion  

    On Thursday, the exchange confirmed that it had acquired cryptocurrency platform TradeStation Crypto in order to accelerate its U.S. presence. TradeStation has obtained multiple regulatory licenses in the U.S. 

    The cryptocurrency exchange is also working to expand its presence in the EU. Last October, it announced an acquisition deal with Netherlands-based Coin Meester B.V. (BCM), one of the country's most reputed cryptocurrency brokers.  

    In 2019, Kraken also bought U.K.-based derivatives unit Crypto Facilities. Last October, the company started working on expanding its range of services to fill the void left by the FTX exchange following its demise. 

    New wallet product 

    Earlier this week, Kraken released an open-source cryptocurrency wallet. "Kraken Wallet" supports a slew of blockchains, including Dogecoin, Base, Ethereum and Solana. 

    It has joined other major cryptocurrency trading platforms like Binance, Coinbase and Binance in offering its own wallet product. The selling point of Kraken's wallet is supposed to be its open-source code.

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

