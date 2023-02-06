Cardano: New Innovation That Might Help Boost Cross-App Compatibility Launches

New tool was released in collaboration with Flint wallet

Sebastien Guillemot, CTO and co-founder of dcSpark and also a Cardano contributor, has announced the first-of-its-kind library built with the codegen tool.

According to him, this will allow developers to generate entire libraries from their specifications, saving them weeks of work and improving cross-app compatibility in the Cardano ecosystem.

"Really excited to publish the 1st library built with our new codegen tool. Allowing developers to generate entire libraries from their specifications will save developers weeks of work and improve cross-app compatibility in the Cardano ecosystem," Guillemot announced.

The new library was released in collaboration with Flint Wallet and is part of DC Spark's Project Catalyst-funded initiative to generate tools for Cardano.

Library handles popular NFT metadata standards on Cardano

dcSpark says it was close to launching the first version of the tool used in generating the library and, as a milestone, used it to generate a library to handle CIP25, one of the most popular NFT metadata standards on Cardano.

dcSpark is a crypto ecosystem builder that aims to increase adoption and chain interoperability by creating critical products, developing libraries and components for those products and making these libraries open source to the community.

The company is the creator of the Flint wallet and the Milkomeda sidechain protocol, which powered the Cardano EVM sidechain and launched early last year.