Cardano (ADA) Staking by SingularityNET (AGIX) to Go Live in March, Here's Why It Might Be Gamechanger

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 09:23
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Most hyped crypto AI platform officially launches ADA staking in March
Cardano (ADA) Staking by SingularityNET (AGIX) to Go Live in March, Here's Why It Might Be Gamechanger
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano-centric decentralised AI platform SingularityNET (AGIX) has officially announced the launch of ADA staking. According to the project, beta testing of the portal will start in early March. If testing and auditing is successful, the SingularityNET team hopes to launch ADA staking on the core network by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Related
AGIX up 150% in January as Cardano-based AI Project Unveils ADA Plans

Cardano (ADA) staking on SingularityNET

As previously reported, staking ADA will be paired with SingularityNET's native token, AGIX. Since early 2023, the token has grown in price by more than 420% on the wave of hype around artificial intelligence, where SingularityNET as a blockchain-built marketplace for AI services has generated the most interest among crypto enthusiasts.

In addition to Cardano, SingularityNET operates on Ethereum, and therein lies the gamechanging aspect of the upcoming innovation. As part of improving its cross-chain interoperability, SingularityNET has already launched an AGIX ETH-ADA converter bridge based on Cardano. Thus, together with AGIX-ADA staking, users will be able to convert both assets between Ethereum and Cardano networks, using a ready-made bridge.

Related
Cardano Wallets Set to Seamlessly Integrate with Ethereum Smart Contracts

In addition, ADA stakers on SingularityNET will probably be able to earn AGIX itself, which in addition to its crazy price action is a means of paying for services on the AI marketplace. According to the project's whitepaper, the token will also represent voting rights in the network management system in the future.

#Cardano News #Cardano #SingularityNET News #AGIX
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
02/24/2023 - 20:14
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
02/24/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
02/24/2023 - 18:07
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
Show all