Scam Alert: Most Hyped Cardano AI Token Involved in Fake Airdrop

Sat, 02/11/2023 - 09:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Fake copy of AGIX, core utility and governance cryptocurrency for Cardano-friendly AI team SingularityNET, is promoted by scammers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Despite SingularityNET (AGIX) being among the oldest AI projects in cryptocurrency — it launched in 2018 — impersonators are sure that it still needs one more airdrop to get user attention. Here's why it is dangerous.

Alert: Scammers launched fake AGIX airdrop

On Feb. 9, 2023, an airdrop campaign was being promoted on Twitter. Malefactors announced that SingularityNET organized a token airdrop for its AGI asset. In fact, AGI was rebranded as AGIX over a year ago.

AGIX fake airdrop promoted by scmmers
Image via Twitter

The scammers created a Linktree landing page that closely mimics the original SingularityNET's one. They use real videos by the founders of SingularityNET and Cardano's (ADA) Input Output Global, but the page is linked to a phishing site.

It asks visitors to bind their wallets on both Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains, which, of course, cannot be achieved through a single smart contract.

The Twitter account involved in the promotion of this token has also nothing to do with real representatives of SingularityNET (AGIX) on social media.

AGIX rallied by 10x in less than month

The platform has no publicly known officers with the name the scammers chose for the account. Unfortunately, besides bots and malefactors, some real Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts have fallen to this scam and retweeted the announcement.

As covered by U.Today previously, SingularityNET (AGIX) is among the core beneficiaries of the ongoing AI hype wave. Its token is one of the best performers in the segment.

Since Nov. 30, 2022 (the release of ChatGPT and the start date of the AI/ML euphoria in crypto), the token added over 900%. Its local peak was registered a week ago over $0.6.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

