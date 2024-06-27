Advertisement
AD

    Silk Road Bitcoin on Move Again: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin confiscated long time ago on move again
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 10:15
    Silk Road Bitcoin on Move Again: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin seized by the U.S. government from the illegal anonymous internet trading platform Silk Road is on the move again. Approximately 4,000 BTC were transferred on Coinbase prime from the wallet owned by the government.

    Advertisement

    At present, the U.S. government owns 213,546 Bitcoin, which is approximately $13 billion. Even though it is a small portion of their overall holdings, this most recent transfer is nonetheless significant. 

    The move to Coinbase Prime, an exchange that institutional investors frequently use raises the possibility of plans to sell off some of these assets. Primarily recognized for its illicit drug sales, the Silk Road was the first contemporary darknet market and online black market.

    Under the alias Dread Pirate, Ross Ulbricht introduced it in February 2011. In October 2013 the FBI closed down the website, and Ulbricht was taken into custody and given a life sentence. 

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 08:59
    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Other governments have also been selling their Bitcoin holdings in recent months. For example the German government has been selling off a significant portion of its $2 billion worth of Bitcoin holdings. Governments are selling off cryptocurrency they have seized potentially to reduce market volatility or capitalize on current values. 

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 07:35
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This sale is in line with a larger trend in this regard. Such a substantial Bitcoin movement could have a big impact on the market. Large transfers can occasionally cause volatility to rise, particularly when they are connected to government wallets.

    Unfortunately, large sales are coming in amid a period of high volatility on the market, where Bitcoin struggles to hold above $60,000. However, the precise motivations behind this transfer are unknown to the public. Usually the money raised from these sales goes toward funding different government initiatives or is given back to the people who were harmed in the crimes linked to the seized property.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Jun 27, 2024 - 10:09
    No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to $0.00001
    Jun 27, 2024 - 10:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to $0.00001
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    Jun 27, 2024 - 10:09
    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Discover the $XOO (XOOCITY) Listing on XT
    ShibSharks: A New and Revolutionary Meme Project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Silk Road Bitcoin on Move Again: Details
    No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to $0.00001
    Show all