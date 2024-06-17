Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared by SHIB Team With Community

    
    Yuri Molchan
    Member of SHIB team has passed bullish message from lead developer to SHIB army
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 15:15
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared by SHIB Team With Community
    The official SHIB marketing expert, who refers to herself as Lucie on social media, has published a tweet, in which she addressed the Shiba Inu army and also passed a message from SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama to them.

    In particular, Lucie shared that the SHIB team is eyeing collaboration with some “key industry folks,” without dropping any hints about who they might be.

    "Building the future together"

    Lucie revealed that currently the team is “in the building stage,” and she cited Shytoshi Kusama’s frequent message to the SHIB team and to the community. It says that first they had to build the moat to protect the castle, and now they are building the castle itself.

    So far, Lucie specified, they have “entered step 1, stage 1,” stressing that “there’s so much more to come.”

    The SHIB marketing lead has likened the Shibarium blockchain to a railway track. What the team is doing now is setting up stations for users and developers who wish to utilize Shibarium and build on it. In particular, Lucie stated: “We’re updating our tech, connecting with major players, and ensuring the overall health of our ecosystem.”

    Besides, Lucie hinted at partnerships that might be in the pipeline in the near future: “We’ve got the eyeballs of some key industry folks.” She rushed to add that this is, on the whole, “a big project, and it’ll take time. But once all the stations are ready, it’s going to be a whole new story.”

    Shytoshi mystifies community with "Moon" post

    On Friday, the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama mystified the Shiba Inu community with an enigmatic “moon” tweet. Judging by the context of the message, Kusama was then taking some time off working on SHIB and Shibarium projects on the weekend.

    He tweeted that “the beauty of the moon” is “one thing we all share.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium
