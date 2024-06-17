Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared by SHIB Team With Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official SHIB marketing expert, who refers to herself as Lucie on social media, has published a tweet, in which she addressed the Shiba Inu army and also passed a message from SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama to them.

In particular, Lucie shared that the SHIB team is eyeing collaboration with some “key industry folks,” without dropping any hints about who they might be.

"Building the future together"

Lucie revealed that currently the team is “in the building stage,” and she cited Shytoshi Kusama’s frequent message to the SHIB team and to the community. It says that first they had to build the moat to protect the castle, and now they are building the castle itself.

So far, Lucie specified, they have “entered step 1, stage 1,” stressing that “there’s so much more to come.”

The SHIB marketing lead has likened the Shibarium blockchain to a railway track. What the team is doing now is setting up stations for users and developers who wish to utilize Shibarium and build on it. In particular, Lucie stated: “We’re updating our tech, connecting with major players, and ensuring the overall health of our ecosystem.”

Besides, Lucie hinted at partnerships that might be in the pipeline in the near future: “We’ve got the eyeballs of some key industry folks.” She rushed to add that this is, on the whole, “a big project, and it’ll take time. But once all the stations are ready, it’s going to be a whole new story.”

Shytoshi mystifies community with "Moon" post

On Friday, the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama mystified the Shiba Inu community with an enigmatic “moon” tweet. Judging by the context of the message, Kusama was then taking some time off working on SHIB and Shibarium projects on the weekend.

He tweeted that “the beauty of the moon” is “one thing we all share.”