Critical SHIB Warning to Fudders Issued by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform in the past to talk to the SHIB community about those crypto fans who are spreading FUD about SHIB and the developer team behind it.

Notably, Lucie does not suggest declaring war on them, but rather, she proposes a peaceful and a calm solution.

Warning on how to deal with SHIB fudders

Lucie addressed her tweet to the global SHIB army to issue a recommendation on how to react to FUD and fudders who are attacking Shiba Inu. Her advice is to do nothing. “Let the fudders be,” she recommends. “Don’t let them get to you. Be yourself. Choose positivity, and positive things will happen.”

Lucie also shared her personal approach to dealing with fudders - “I simply forget they exist and leave them to their fate.”

Let the fudders be.



Don’t let them get to you.



Be yourself. Choose positivity, and positive things will happen.



I never seek revenge on people; I simply forget they exist and leave them to their fate. I trust that God is always the best judge of any situation. He knows… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 9, 2024

Last Tuesday, Lucie also issued a warning, this time addressing haters of the Shiba Inu crypto project. She stated that there is nothing that one can do about them since "haters are gonna hate" anyway. Lucie then proudly pointed out that SHIB is here to stay - "We're here for the long haul" - adding, "It's not our first encounter with haters, and it won't be our last." The best way to react to hate toward SHIB, she wrote, is to "keep pushing forward, with amazing things happening behind closed doors."

Then Lucie cited a famous English politician, who was the prime minister of the UK during the Second World War – Winston S. Churchill: "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks."

SHIB's market performance

Since Friday, June 7, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has plummeted by more than 10%, following the Friday Bitcoin drop caused by poor GameStock performance in the first quarter and also by the disappointing U.S. jobs report that was published last week.

Following BTC, like all other altcoins, Shiba Inu plunged from the $0.00002537 local high, hitting $0.00002272 earlier today. However, since then, SHIB has put up a 2.25% increase in an attempt to recover the lost price level. At the time of this writing, the leading meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at the $0.00002325 mark.