    Critical SHIB Warning to Fudders Issued by Shiba Inu Team

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team representative has shared warning about what to do about those who spread fear, uncertainty and doubt about Shiba Inu
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 11:31
    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform in the past to talk to the SHIB community about those crypto fans who are spreading FUD about SHIB and the developer team behind it.

    Notably, Lucie does not suggest declaring war on them, but rather, she proposes a peaceful and a calm solution.

    Warning on how to deal with SHIB fudders

    Lucie addressed her tweet to the global SHIB army to issue a recommendation on how to react to FUD and fudders who are attacking Shiba Inu. Her advice is to do nothing. “Let the fudders be,” she recommends. “Don’t let them get to you. Be yourself. Choose positivity, and positive things will happen.”

    Lucie also shared her personal approach to dealing with fudders - “I simply forget they exist and leave them to their fate.”

    Last Tuesday, Lucie also issued a warning, this time addressing haters of the Shiba Inu crypto project. She stated that there is nothing that one can do about them since "haters are gonna hate" anyway. Lucie then proudly pointed out that SHIB is here to stay - "We're here for the long haul" - adding, "It's not our first encounter with haters, and it won't be our last." The best way to react to hate toward SHIB, she wrote, is to "keep pushing forward, with amazing things happening behind closed doors."

    Then Lucie cited a famous English politician, who was the prime minister of the UK during the Second World War – Winston S. Churchill: "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks."

    SHIB's market performance

    Since Friday, June 7, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has plummeted by more than 10%, following the Friday Bitcoin drop caused by poor GameStock performance in the first quarter and also by the disappointing U.S. jobs report that was published last week.

    Following BTC, like all other altcoins, Shiba Inu plunged from the $0.00002537 local high, hitting $0.00002272 earlier today. However, since then, SHIB has put up a 2.25% increase in an attempt to recover the lost price level. At the time of this writing, the leading meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at the $0.00002325 mark.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
