Shytoshi Kusama Issues Crucial BONE Call on Shiba Inu Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team known to the community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama has issued a crucial call on the SHIB army, urging them to vote for the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token as it stands a chance to be listed on the Binance Futures platform.

Advertisement

I understand that not all countries can vote so #SHIBARMY if you can, DO IT. #BINANCE



SHOW YOUR POWER!!!! https://t.co/8P8WgpclCN — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 9, 2024

Earlier this week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trader Binance announced the launch of a new voting feature called Binance Futures Next, allowing the community to vote for the tokens they wish to be listed on the Binance Futures market.

So far, along the other numerous tokens, BONE holds the third position by picks — 33,462. It is behind another meme cryptocurrency BabyDoge (BABYDOGE) with its 37,054 votes and ahead of the Milady meme coin (LADYS) (23,709 votes).

Image via Binance

Shytoshi Kusama addressed the SHIB army on Friday and today as well, adding that since users not in all countries are allowed to access Binance and vote for BONE, he urged the SHIB army to press on and help the token to get to the first spot. On Friday, fueled by the news of the potential Binance listing, BONE soared by more than 23%.

1.24 trillion SHIB whale sells smaller meme coin

According to data published by the @spotonchain analytics platform, a smart whale who holds a stunning amount of Shiba Inu coins — 1.24 trillion worth $45.1 million — has deposited a massive amount of a smaller meme coin by market cap, FLOKI, to major cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io. They have transferred a massive lump of this meme crypto — 200.9 billion evaluated at $50.3 million — with a likely intention to sell it.

The tweet stresses that if this whale is truly selling their hundreds of millions of FLOKI, they will get $44.3 million of profit (731%) after holding that FLOKI stash for only less than two months.

Smart whale 0xf63 deposited all 200.9B $FLOKI ($50.3M) to #Gate.io ~1hr ago, realizing a $44.3M (+731%) profit after just 1.5 months if truly selling.



Currently, the whale still holds 1.24T $SHIB ($45.1M) and 11.4M #BIGTIME ($5.82M) with a total unrealized profits of $34.5M!… pic.twitter.com/54CCfv3QJK — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) March 9, 2024

Along with the 1.24 trillion SHIB, this whale is still holding 11.4 million BIGTIME worth $5.82. The overall unrealized profit on those holdings now constitutes an impressive $34.5 million in fiat.

In the meantime, this week, Shiba Inu demonstrated a surge by almost 48%, soaring from $0.00002563 to the $0.00003784 level. That was followed by a decline of 7.25%, which brought SHIB to $0.00003534, where it is trading as of this writing.