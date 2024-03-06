Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $100 Billion? Shytoshi Kusama Shares Stunning Prediction

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has reposted a prediction arguing the cryptocurrency could hit a $100 billion market cap
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 5:38
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Contents
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama recently acknowledged a bold prediction about the digital currency's market value. 

Kusama reposted a statement arguing that the second-largest meme coin could reach a $100 billion market cap this cycle. 

The post was shared alongside a GIF showing Robert Picardo from "Family Business" with the words "YOUR WORDS, NOT MINE" displayed.

Shiba Inu's current market position 

Shiba Inu has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past week, gaining more than 200% and vastly outperforming other major cryptocurrencies. 

According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, SHIB's current price stands at $0.000035, experiencing a 5.84% increase over the past 24 hours. 

Impressively, 73% of SHIB holders are making money at the current price, with a large holder concentration also at 73%. SHIB has maintained a strong price correlation with Bitcoin at 0.79. 

Holders' composition by time held shows a committed base, with 77% holding for over a year.

The path to $100 billion

Currently, only three cryptocurrencies boast a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion—Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT). 

With SHIB currently valued at $15.3 billion, it sits as the 11th largest cryptocurrency, behind rivals such as Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). 

For SHIB to reach the illustrious $100 billion mark, it would have to record a monumental increase in value. 

Specifically, it would need to appreciate by approximately 553%, a feat that would require substantial market demand and investor confidence to be achieved.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
