Shytoshi Kusama Shares Shibarium Update in New Blog Post, Here's Exciting Thing

The leader of Shiba Inu known in the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published another blog post about how the revival of the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium is going.

The article speaks of positive news and reveals the “powerful frens” mentioned by the SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya in his recent blog post, where he explained the reasons for the Shibarium crash after the first launch.

Here’s what’s happening to Shibarium scaling

Kusama published a new post to update the community on the efforts the SHIB team and other teams are undertaking to solve the scaling issues with Shibarium. Shytoshi said that the team has made significant progress. However, according to him, the recent restart of the Layer-2 solution was only “temporary testing” it. This stage is now over and the SHIB team are “scaling up in multiple ways, testing again, and making it public”.

In a post published by Kaal Dhairya on Friday, he mentioned some “powerful frens”, promising to name them next time with their permission. Apparently, Shytoshi Kusama has done it for Dhairya, stating that “the incredible Alchemy team” and scaled operations for Shibarium by 1,500%.

Apparently, he was talking about the Web3 developer platform Alchemy. It helped to scale Shibarium operations together with validators. The Unification Fund team also took part in putting Shibarium back on for testing.

New protocols to manage big traffic added

Besides, Shytoshi mentioned that the SHIB team now has an idea about what amount of traffic it can expect to get on Shibarium and so they have employed the help of several DLT experts to make extra protocols which will help them support and handle all this potential traffic.

Early in the morning, the developers will start the next phase of restarting Shibarium. At the end of the post, Shytoshi also thanked the SHIB army which has been fighting the FUD (a popular acronym for “fear, uncertainty, doubt” within the crypto community), while the devs have been busy working on scaling Shibarium.

SHIB price declines hard

In the meantime, since Tuesday August 15, when Shibarium was launched on mainnet and faced major issues, the price of the SHIB token has lost all its August gains, dropping a whopping 25.81% since then. By now, the meme coin has seen a bit of recovery, rising by 7.30% and trading at $0.00000844 on the Binance exchange.