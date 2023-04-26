Shytoshi Kusama on Current Shibarium Development: “We’re in Go Mode”

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 12:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
The lead developer of Shiba Inu has announced an update on Shibarium
Shytoshi Kusama on Current Shibarium Development: “We’re in Go Mode”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Contents

Lead of Shiba Inu pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama has responded to SHIB fans who asked about “big news before May”. Here’s what update he gave to the SHIB army.

SHIB army asks for updates, urges Shytoshi to be more active

Recent messages posted in the “Shibarium Tech” channel on Telegram show that the Shiba Inu community is eager to get updates on how Shibarium development is going at the moment.

Besides, some have begun questioning the role of Shytoshi Kusama as the leader of Shibarium and want him to be more active on Twitter to promote everything to do with the layer-2 network.

Therefore, the Shiba Inu lead developer has posted a response to all those who think that he and the rest of the Shiba Inu developer team are being quiet and providing no news on Shibarium.

SHIBKusama_TG002
Image via Telegram ("Shibarium Tech")

“We’re in go mode” – Shytoshi Kusama

Several users in the aforementioned Telegram chat have attempted to press Shytoshi for updates, stating that he promised to announce “big news before May”. Now, it is the end of April and there are no updates at all, they said.

To that, Kusama responded that all the activities of Shibarium and the tokens on it are transparent and are “very public”. He also added that the Shibarium team is “in go mode, not in bro mode”, thus cutting out any attempts for further inquiries.

SHIBKusama_TG001
Image via Telegram ("Shibarium Tech")

Shibarium beta called Puppynet was launched on March 11. Since then, roughly 14 million wallets have been connected to the testnet. The total number of transactions on Puppynet has surpassed 4.2 million.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium #Puppynet
article image
