    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 20:00
    Shytoshi Kusama tagged in new poll on further token burns on Shibarium
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    The official X account for the BONE token (@Bone_Shibarium) has published the passing results of a voting that is taking place on the Shiba Inu website at the moment. The voting is related to burns of SHIB and BONE tokens on Shibarium and how they should be handled in the future.

    The mysterious SHIB leader, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, as well as the top developer Kaal Dhairya, were tagged in the tweet. Even though Kusama says that he is no longer the SHIB lead and now it is the community that makes all important decisions, he still might have some influence when deciding on such important issues.

    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns
    SHIB-BONE Shibarium burn poll gains traction

    According to the screenshot shared in the post, so far 120,000 BONE tokens have been used by voters in the poll. “Huge progress,” it points out. Users are voting using their BONE holdings.

    Until now, part of the BONE gas fees were set aside to be later converted into SHIB and burned. But now the poll offers several options — to burn only SHIB or to burn both SHIB and BONE but in various proportions.

    The results so far are the following: 756.702 BONE are for burning SHIB tokens only; 17,108.524 BONE have been given to vote for “50% burning SHIB, 50% burning BONE.”

    A total of 89.496 BONE have been sent to vote for the “70% burning SHIB, 30% burning BONE” option and the biggest amount of crypto so far, 103,793.287 BONE, was given to vote for the last option on the poll: “BONE ≤ $2 burning BONE, BONE ＞ $2 burning SHIB.”

    SHIB burns plunge 95%

    According to data published by Shibburn, the daily SHIB burn rate has displayed a heavy decline and fallen by 95.08%. The amount of meme coins that has been destroyed since Friday morning so far comprises less than half a million — 313,491 SHIB.

    However, as for the weekly burns, even though the reading of this metric is also negative, minus 70.78%, the SHIB chunk that has been transferred to unspendable wallets over the past seven days is much bigger. It constitutes 34,515,020 SHIB.

    The official SHIB burn website says that by now a total of 410,751,441,548,552 SHIB have been driven out of circulation, which is slightly less than half of the initial quadrillion supply.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #BONE #Token Burn #Shibarium
