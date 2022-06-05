Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Have Capitulated

Yassine Elmandjra, analyst at ARK Investment Management, has noted that short-term Bitcoin holders have seemingly capitulated.

The MVRV ratio, which measures Bitcoin’s market value relative to the flagship cryptocurrency’s realized value, has fallen 35% the breakeven price.

Image by twitter.com

Such levels have been seen since January 2020 and July 2021, according to Elmandjra.



The popular on-chain metric is often used for gauging investors’ mood when investing.



Yet, long-term holders still have diamond hands. At the same time, more than 66% of all Bitcoin in circulation has not moved in over a year, which is yet another record high.