Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Have Capitulated

News
Sun, 06/05/2022 - 12:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Long-term holders, however, have managed to retain a high level of conviction
Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Have Capitulated
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Yassine Elmandjra, analyst at ARK Investment Management, has noted that short-term Bitcoin holders have seemingly capitulated.

The MVRV ratio, which measures Bitcoin’s market value relative to the flagship cryptocurrency’s realized value, has fallen 35% the breakeven price.

MVRV
Image by twitter.com

Such levels have been seen since January 2020 and July 2021, according to Elmandjra.

The popular on-chain metric is often used for gauging investors’ mood when investing.

Yet, long-term holders still have diamond hands. At the same time, more than 66% of all Bitcoin in circulation has not moved in over a year, which is yet another record high.

Related
Ethereum Community Shares Its Disagreements with Vitalik Buterin
The network’s key fundamentals, such as usage and security, also remain healthy, the analyst says.

Cryptocurrency exchanges saw record-breaking inflows amid the Terra collapse that roiled the cryptocurrency industry last month.

As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin briefly crashed to the $25,000 level. The demist of the Terra blockchain was one of the biggest black swan events crypto has ever seen. However, the market managed to partially recover from the massive fiasco.

Bitcoin is still trading below the $30,000 level at press time. The cryptocurrency is on track to post negative returns for the tenth week in a row.

Now that the largest cryptocurrency is in the middle of another bear market, some believe that it could end up dropping to $12,000 or even all the way back to $8,000.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5
06/05/2022 - 18:30
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano: Community Predicts "Sunshine and Rainbows" After Dull First Half of Year
06/05/2022 - 18:00
Cardano: Community Predicts "Sunshine and Rainbows" After Dull First Half of Year
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Now Accepted as Payment by This Top Brazilian Football Club
06/05/2022 - 17:30
Shiba Inu Now Accepted as Payment by This Top Brazilian Football Club
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide