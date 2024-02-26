Bitcoin (BTC) Price Soars to Highest Level Since 2021

Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin has climbed above $53,000, marking its highest level since December 2021 and igniting discussions about a potential return to its all-time high prices.

This uptick is largely attributed to growing investor interest, particularly through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have seen significant inflows.

According to GSR's Spencer Hallarn, this trend is supported by strong ETF inflows, signaling sustained investor demand for Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency's price jumped as much as 3.3% to $53,600, a level that was last seen over two years ago, just before it reached its peak near $59,000.

Whale activity and ETF inflows fuel optimism

There has been a significant uptick in Bitcoin whale activity, with over 150 new BTC addresses, each holding more than 1,000 BTC, being created in the last month alone.

This increase in large-scale Bitcoin holdings suggests growing confidence among substantial investors, often referred to as "whales," in the cryptocurrency's future prospects.

The launch of nine new Bitcoin ETFs last month attracted more than $5 billion in investments, a strong indicator of rising investor interest and optimism in the market.

Despite the outflows from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the same period, the net inflows into these ETFs underline the shifting investor preference towards more regulated and accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrency exposure.

Top cryptocurrencies follow suit

The bullish sentiment around Bitcoin has had a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has seen a 3.3% increase over the past week, with its price reaching $3,153.63.

BNB and Solana (SOL) have also posted impressive gains, with BNB up 3.3% and SOL increasing by 4.7% in the same period.