Shibburn Calls Elon Musk to Action, Here's What It's About

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 11:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shibburn account has tagged Elon Musk with complaint and to ask about big issue on Twitter
Shibburn Calls Elon Musk to Action, Here's What It's About
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Shibburn Twitter handle, which tracks SHIB burn transactions on Etherscan and then shares them on its website and Twitter, has asked Elon Musk to solve a major issue related to the expansion of content stealing and to prevent copycats from making money on the new Twitter that Musk is creating at the moment.

This request came from Shibburn as Musk announced once again that creators of video and text content on Twitter will be getting higher compensation for their efforts soon.

"Copycats stealing and plagiarizing content"

Shibburn shared with Musk and the entire Twitter community that hundreds of accounts steal their content on Shib burn transactions and pass it off as their own.

The SHIB-focused account believes that such copycats of them and other accounts must not be allowed to monetize from work done by other people.

Related
Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%

Musk is expected to integrate DOGE on Twitter

Recently, The New York Times reported that Elon Musk shared his plans for improving Twitter. In particular, he discussed his vision for micropayments on the platform. He mentioned that he views the possibility of linking bank accounts, bank cards and PayPal (which Musk was a co-creator of) accounts to users' Twitter handles.

Here, the crypto community believes, Musk may also add Dogecoin, as he stated many times before on Twitter and in podcasts, too. For example, once in 2020, long before he voiced plans to acquire the social media giant made by Jack Dorsey, he stated that paying one Dogecoin to read an article on Twitter would be fair to content makers.

This summer, he also suggested adding DOGE as a payment option for Twitter Blue subscriptions. This happened, when Musk was invited to join the Twitter board after buying 9.2% of its shares.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image This Cardano NFT Is up 80% in Volume After Snoop Dogg's New Video
11/22/2022 - 11:46
This Cardano NFT Is up 80% in Volume After Snoop Dogg's New Video
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Supported by This Noncustodial Wallet: Details
11/22/2022 - 11:27
Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Supported by This Noncustodial Wallet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple GC: SEC Has Not Labeled XRP Security
11/22/2022 - 10:40
Ripple GC: SEC Has Not Labeled XRP Security
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide