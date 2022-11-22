Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 09:36
Yuri Molchan
As trading volume of Shiba Inu has put up massive rise, whales have transferred over trillion meme coins
Twitter handle @shibaplay_ has spread the word about several massive consecutive transfers of SHIB — more than a trillion coins in total.

The biggest transaction exceeded 320 billion meme coins. In the meantime, popular trading data platform CoinMarketCap has announced a massive rise of 7,449,053.83% in SHIB trading volume over the past 24 hours.

At the time of this writing, it constitutes $13,713,548,006,909; this amount of SHIB has changed hands since yesterday morning.

Over 1 trillion SHIB on the move

The four transactions mentioned above have been spotted over the past 12 hours on Etherscan. Details provided by this ETH token tracker show that three of them were made between anonymous wallets.

One of these addresses, 0x2efb50e952580f4ff32d8d2122853432bbf2e204, has participated in two of these transfers and now holds a whopping 3,460,736,189,289 SHIB.

The 160,000,000,000 SHIB were moved between internal wallets of the Crypto.com exchange. Recently, this entity stated, when responding to CZ Binance's call to provide proof of reserve, that it holds around 40% of its assets in Shiba Inu coins.

Shiba Inu army reaches new milestone

As reported by U.Today over the weekend, the amount of SHIB holders keeps expanding fast. By Saturday, the SHIB holder count surged by approximately 5,000 within merely two days.

The price remained untouched by that achievement, though. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has gone down nearly 3%. Per CoinMarketCap, at the moment it is exchanging hands at $0.000008333. This is 90.60% below the historic peak SHIB of $0.00008845 reached in late October last year.

