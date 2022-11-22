Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%

As trading volume of Shiba Inu has put up massive rise, whales have transferred over trillion meme coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter handle @shibaplay_ has spread the word about several massive consecutive transfers of SHIB — more than a trillion coins in total.

The biggest transaction exceeded 320 billion meme coins. In the meantime, popular trading data platform CoinMarketCap has announced a massive rise of 7,449,053.83% in SHIB trading volume over the past 24 hours.

At the time of this writing, it constitutes $13,713,548,006,909; this amount of SHIB has changed hands since yesterday morning.

Over 1 trillion SHIB on the move

The four transactions mentioned above have been spotted over the past 12 hours on Etherscan. Details provided by this ETH token tracker show that three of them were made between anonymous wallets.

Ads Ads

One of these addresses, 0x2efb50e952580f4ff32d8d2122853432bbf2e204, has participated in two of these transfers and now holds a whopping 3,460,736,189,289 SHIB.

The 160,000,000,000 SHIB were moved between internal wallets of the Crypto.com exchange. Recently, this entity stated, when responding to CZ Binance's call to provide proof of reserve, that it holds around 40% of its assets in Shiba Inu coins.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu army reaches new milestone

As reported by U.Today over the weekend, the amount of SHIB holders keeps expanding fast. By Saturday, the SHIB holder count surged by approximately 5,000 within merely two days.

The price remained untouched by that achievement, though. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has gone down nearly 3%. Per CoinMarketCap, at the moment it is exchanging hands at $0.000008333. This is 90.60% below the historic peak SHIB of $0.00008845 reached in late October last year.