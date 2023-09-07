Shibarium From Shiba Inu Celebrates Major Success: Here's What It Is This Time

Thu, 09/07/2023 - 08:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium continues its milestone run as Shiba Inu's innovation goes on winning streak
Shibarium From Shiba Inu Celebrates Major Success: Here's What It Is This Time
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a remarkable manner, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, has achieved a significant milestone by producing an impressive 500,000 blocks just over a week since its launch, as demonstrated by Shibariumscan.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Set Brand New Record: Details

But this is not the only record Shibarium has shattered in such a short period. In a rapid ascent to prominence, Shibarium has already set multiple records within a short time frame. Thus, the Shiba Inu network boasts more than 1.18 million addresses, showcasing its widespread appeal within the crypto space. Even more astonishing, the network surpassed the coveted one million transaction mark earlier, and this number continues to surge, now up by an additional 20%.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

Delving deeper into the protocol's performance reveals intriguing insights. Shibarium already hosts over 7,000 tokens and 9,000 smart contracts, with 305 of these being verified. This diverse ecosystem showcases the platform's potential for innovation and growth.

Block by block

One of the standout features of Shibarium is its swift block production. Blocks are formed at an impressive rate of five seconds on average. Typically, over 17,000 new blocks are created daily, although occasional fluctuations occur, as seen when production dropped to a third of its usual output just yesterday.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakthrough

Shibarium's rapid rise and remarkable statistics have positioned it as a formidable player in the Shiba Inu ecosystem and broader blockchain landscape. As it continues to break records and capture the attention of the community, it is clear that Shibarium may become a force to be reckoned with, signaling promising prospects for the future of the SHIB ecosystem.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple Founder Pushes for Crypto Reset
09/07/2023 - 05:33
Ripple Founder Pushes for Crypto Reset
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakthrough
09/07/2023 - 01:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakthrough
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ARK and 21Shares Team Up for Groundbreaking Spot Ethereum ETF
09/06/2023 - 19:47
ARK and 21Shares Team Up for Groundbreaking Spot Ethereum ETF
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya