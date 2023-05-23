Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Blockchain Achieve New Historic Milestone: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu's Shibarium hits new record
The testnet of Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium has set a new milestone, this time in its total transactions, which have surpassed the 11 million mark.

According to PuppyScan, Shibarium beta "Puppynet" has processed 11,130,538 transactions since its launch on March 11.

Wallet addresses are nearing the 16 million mark at 15,946,027. The total number of blocks is currently 954,386; the average block time is five seconds.

Testing continues, with remarkable milestones being hit in the process. Also, Shibarium continues to receive development ahead of its mainnet launch.

Over the weekend, a preview of the SHIB burn mechanism on Shibarium beta was shared by members of the community.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Blockchain Hits Another Epic Milestone: Details

The Ethereum Shibarium Bridge is another feature in active development. The bridge is expected to facilitate asset flows between the two blockchains.

Shibarium Layer 2 was highlighted among the topics to be discussed on CertiK's Discord AMA. The Shiba Inu community should keep an ear to the ground for any potential announcements regarding the Layer 2 Shibarium blockchain.

LEASH and BONE jump 7%

It is a green day for Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens LEASH and BONE, as these have seen 7% price growth in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $0.776, while LEASH exchanged hands for $310.49.

Shiba Inu was demonstrating relatively lower price gains, up just 2.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.000009.

For the SHIB price, all eyes are on the $0.00009 barrier, where 36,620 addresses bought 6.68 trillion SHIB, per IntoTheBlock data.

Show all