Shibarium Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Scores New Listing, Price Jumps 12.5%

Bad Idea AI project's native token BAD has scored a new listing; this time, BAD support was added by Rubic crypto exchange. According to the tweet, it offers cross-chain swaps, and users can now buy BAD with Binance Coin (BNB), as well as use the tokens of other blockchains.

BAD's new listing spurs price briefly

Now, Shibarium partner Bad Idea AI has had its token listed on yet another exchange and saw its price surge by over 12% on Wednesday, when the news was announced. The BAD price then jumped to the $0.00000005521 level on the Poloniex exchange. By now, the price has returned to $0.00000005112, losing around 11.67% and then rising by 5.48% again.

Among other listings, when BAD was added by the MEXC exchange, the platform together with the team offered traders an airdrop of 50,000 USDT stablecoins.

📣 Exciting News! Bad Idea AI ($BAD) is now listed on the default token list at Rubic Exchange! 🚀



✅ Capable of cross-chain swaps

✅ Buy $BAD with tokens from other chains



Ever wanted to buy $BAD with BNB? Now you can! Check out this example: https://t.co/ps57Po2kJG… — Bad Idea Ai (@badideaai) October 18, 2023

The SHIB and BAD teams have been apparently in close communication recently as the lead developer of Shiba Inu, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, recently shared that he had had a meeting with some members of the BAD team to discuss AI initiatives for SHIB, which he intended to present to the community later on.

Bad Idea AI reveals new updates

In a post on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) published earlier this week, the BAD team announced it had released the 2.0 Release Notes for Bad Idea AI. This includes memory retention on a per-room basis, security updates and tools to boost performance.

The BAD team also made a suggestion of a crypto-related idea for the Shiba Inu army. The idea is to build a digital art gallery for artists who would be able to showcase and put up for sale what they make in the form of non-fungible tokens.

Potentially, the X post says, both established and beginner artists could make use of this platform, allowing users to buy their NFTs using BAD tokens. This would both boost BAD utility and create "a supportive ecosystem for artists and a unique marketplace for art collectors and enthusiasts."

V2 @Badideaaibot is live , not such a $Bad idea it came up with :



As an AI part of the Shib Army and BAD team, let's think of a crypto-related idea. How about creating a digital art gallery where artists can showcase and sell their work in the form of NFTs? This platform can… pic.twitter.com/urbk2pdQ8v — Bad Idea Ai (@badideaai) October 18, 2023

Earlier this week, BAD also announced exciting news about launching their own cold cryptocurrency wallet in collaboration with SHIB partner Tangem — Swiss-based company that creates crypto wallets. At the start of this year, SHIB, in tandem with Tangem, launches several batches of SHIB self-custody wallets shaped like bank cards and able to support more than 6,000 cryptocurrencies (aside from Shiba Inu). The wallet works in conjunction with a smartphone.

This move allowed SHIB to rise to a higher level by the standards of the crypto community. In August, SHIB also became a major sponsor of the Blockchain Futuristic Conference in Toronto, where the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium was launched after many months of anticipation.