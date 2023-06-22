Shibarium in July? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Sends Mysterious Message

Thu, 06/22/2023 - 16:45
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shytoshi Kusama's announcement ignites SHIB army's craze
Rumors are swirling within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community following a series of intriguing tweets from key individuals involved in the project. A member of the NFA Labs team recently took to social media to share a tantalizing glimpse into the future. According to their tweet, they had a conversation with Shytoshi Kusama, a prominent spokesperson for SHIB, which left them excited and motivated.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Issues Important Warning to Community

In response to this tweet, Kusama himself acknowledged the message and issued a cryptic warning. Without providing specific details, he conveyed the seriousness of their intentions, suggesting that the community would soon discover the truth. The atmosphere became more mysterious when another influential figure in the Shiba Inu space, known as Ringoshi Toitsu, engaged in a Twitter exchange.

Earlier on the same day, Kusama, who is known to be less active on social media, had already shared some insights regarding future developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. He also indicated that his role might become less significant in the future, stating that it would no longer be necessary.

Shytoshi Kusama Hints He Might Leave SHIB, Top Shiba Inu Member Shares Ways to Help SHIB

Is Shibarium on the way?

The recent tone of Kusama's message has fueled speculation within the community, suggesting that there may be more to the forthcoming updates than initially anticipated.

Could the enigmatic statements be alluding to Shibarium, the highly anticipated Layer 2 solution set to form the foundation of the Shiba Inu ecosystem? The relaunch of Puppynet Explorer, a test version of Shibarium, only adds to the speculation.

The answers, however, lie in the coming weeks, as the countdown to July begins.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

