Shibarium in July? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Sends Mysterious Message

Rumors are swirling within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community following a series of intriguing tweets from key individuals involved in the project. A member of the NFA Labs team recently took to social media to share a tantalizing glimpse into the future. According to their tweet, they had a conversation with Shytoshi Kusama, a prominent spokesperson for SHIB, which left them excited and motivated.

In response to this tweet, Kusama himself acknowledged the message and issued a cryptic warning. Without providing specific details, he conveyed the seriousness of their intentions, suggesting that the community would soon discover the truth. The atmosphere became more mysterious when another influential figure in the Shiba Inu space, known as Ringoshi Toitsu, engaged in a Twitter exchange.

Now that I know theres ndas, I feel bad about some of my speculatory tweets. Maybe I should tone it down 🫣 Just say the word sir. — Ringoshi Tōitsu (@RingoshiToitsu) June 22, 2023

Earlier on the same day, Kusama, who is known to be less active on social media, had already shared some insights regarding future developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. He also indicated that his role might become less significant in the future, stating that it would no longer be necessary.

Is Shibarium on the way?

The recent tone of Kusama's message has fueled speculation within the community, suggesting that there may be more to the forthcoming updates than initially anticipated.

Could the enigmatic statements be alluding to Shibarium, the highly anticipated Layer 2 solution set to form the foundation of the Shiba Inu ecosystem? The relaunch of Puppynet Explorer, a test version of Shibarium, only adds to the speculation.

The answers, however, lie in the coming weeks, as the countdown to July begins.