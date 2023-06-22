Massive Shiba Inu Token Sell-off Causes SHIB Price Crash: Details

Thu, 06/22/2023 - 14:09
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB price plummets as almost trillion Shiba Inu tokens unleashed in whopping dump
Massive Shiba Inu Token Sell-off Causes SHIB Price Crash: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a stunning turn of events, the crypto space witnessed a rapid reversal in fortunes for the Shiba Inu token shortly after celebrating a remarkable 15% growth. In just half an hour, everything changed as a massive sell-off sent shockwaves through the market, resulting in a significant price drop of over 2.3%. The epicenter of this upheaval was Binance, where a staggering 337 billion tokens were sold, as indicated by the Buying Selling Volume indicator.

Source: TradingView

The preceding half hour also witnessed a flurry of activity, resulting in a total hour-long decline of 4% in price, with a whopping 800 billion tokens offloaded. The indicator further disclosed that the buying volume on Binance during this period accounted for nearly half of the selling volume, reaching approximately 412.44 billion SHIB.

Related
35 Trillion SHIB Regain Profitability as Shiba Inu Outshining Crypto Market

This sharp fall was possibly instigated by a cascade of liquidations, driven by late-coming traders seeking to capitalize on the Shiba Inu price pump. Many of these latecomers had taken on long positions with excessively large leverage, only to be swiftly wiped out by the market — a phenomenon commonly referred to as a "long-squeeze."

Curse of meme coins

Interestingly, the root cause of this market turmoil could potentially be attributed to the Shiba Inu token itself. The prevailing theory is that meme coin pumps often serve as precursors to market dumps.

This pattern emerges due to capital cycling within financial markets, as funds flow from less risky assets to more speculative ones, in particular, meme tokens like SHIB and Dogecoin (DOGE). Consequently, the inflated valuation of these assets is often followed by a capital exodus, resulting in a market-wide dump.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Hints He Might Leave SHIB, Top Shiba Inu Member Shares Ways to Help SHIB

However, it is important to note that Dogecoin did not experience a similar surge today, casting doubt on this theory.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image China's MATIC, Conflux (CFX), up 21%, Here Are Possible Reasons
06/22/2023 - 13:49
China's MATIC, Conflux (CFX), up 21%, Here Are Possible Reasons
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) About to Reach 'Hope' Stage, Then Jump to 'Euphoria,' Analyst Says
06/22/2023 - 13:27
Bitcoin (BTC) About to Reach 'Hope' Stage, Then Jump to 'Euphoria,' Analyst Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BlackRock's ETF Filing Has Problem: VC General Partner
06/22/2023 - 13:02
BlackRock's ETF Filing Has Problem: VC General Partner
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan