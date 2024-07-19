    Shiba Inu Team Takes Jab at Microsoft Windows After Biggest Outage in History

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Shiba Inu team pointed to the resilience of Shibarium after the largest global IT outage
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 17:29
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    The team behind the Shiba Inu meme coin recently took a jab at tech giant Microsoft via its social media profile after the largest IT outage in history took place earlier today. It said that Windows needed "a serious reboot." 

    Microsoft’s widely used Windows operating system suddenly stopped functioning due to a faulty software update from Texas-based cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike. 

    Airlines, hospitals, hotels as well as other sectors were affected by the global outage. Even 911 emergency services were struggling to operate normally in several US states while some television news stations were struggling to air news reports. 

    According to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, the fix has already been deployed in order to solve the issue. However, it is not clear how long the recovery is going to take given that the affected computers will likely require manual fixes. 

    The shares of CrowdStrike are down a whopping 10.5% at press time. The shares of Microsoft are also down nearly 1%. 

    In the meantime, the Shiba Inu team pointed to the resilience of the Shibarium layer-2 network, adding that it never skips a beat. On July 18, the network processed roughly 5,400 transactions and remained operational throughout this Friday. 

    This is not the only crypto community that has weighed in on the unprecedented tech glitch drama. Many Bitcoin proponents have also taken to social media to point out that the target cryptocurrency is still functioning properly despite the global IT outage that has also affected a lot of traditional banking institutions. 

