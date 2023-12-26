Advertisement
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
Check out all the important news over the past day in U.Today's latest digest!
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 16:02
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read the top three news stories brought to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium achieves new significant milestone

Shiba Inu's L2-solution Shibarium has recently reached an impressive milestone; the number of its total transactions has surpassed 180 million. The achievement highlights Shibarium's increasing adoption and usage following a recovery from a period of extremely low transaction numbers. At the moment of writing, Shibarium's total transactions count has grown even higher, currently standing at 193,808,856, per data provided by Shibariumscan. The network boasts 2,317,742 total blocks, with an average block time of just 5.0 seconds. Shibarium also has an extensive user base; there are over 1.3 million million wallet addresses actively participating in the network.

XRP eyes 74% volume spike as price goes Christmas green

Yesterday, Dec. 25, XRP brightened its holders' festive day by demonstrating an astounding 74% surge in trading volume; according to CoinMarketCap data, it reached $1.6 billion. That was not the only surprise by XRP - its price witnessed a notable 5.5% spike, hitting a two-week high of $0.646 per token. This significant price rise has put XRP on the brink of recording its best December performance in six years. Last, but not least, XRP Scan revealed data on XRP Ledger, where the token plays a pivotal role. XRPL showed an unprecedented surge in activity, with the number of payments between unique accounts soaring to 507,134. Being the highest figure since mid-August, the achievement indicates a notable uptick in network engagement.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author reveals assets he made fortune on

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial guru and author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” bestselling book, has recently taken to X platform to share what assets he has made the biggest portion of his fortune on. According to his post, it was not Bitcoin, silver or gold, and not even Silicon Valley technology start-ups. Kiyosaki stated that the majority of his current wealth came from investments in the industry of resources rather than technologies, saying, “I got my start as a startup at the VRIC 25 years ago” (VRIC - Vancouver Resources Investment Conference). He then added that he will certainly visit this conference this time as well. Per Kiyosaki, the future boom in the investment industry will be determined exclusively by the sphere of resources and start-ups that will be working in it.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #XRP #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
