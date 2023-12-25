Advertisement
AD

XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Christmas comes in time for XRP as it eyes 74% surge in trading volume, propelling its price to two-week high of $0.646, while surge in activity on XRP Ledger hints at potential December to remember for popular cryptocurrency
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 13:10
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a festive turn of events, XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has witnessed a staggering 74% surge in trading volume within the past 24 hours, reaching an impressive $1.6 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

This surge in trading activity coincided with a notable 5.5% upward spike in the XRP price today. The popular digital asset reached a two-week high, hitting $0.646 per token. This substantial price movement has placed XRP on the brink of achieving its most impressive December result in six years, according to U.Today.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

XRPL witnesses activity boom

However, the real story unfolds on XRP Ledger, where the token plays a pivotal role. Data from XRP Scan reveals an unprecedented surge in activity, with the number of payments between unique XRPL accounts soaring to 507,134 within the past 24 hours. This figure marks the highest since mid-August, signaling a remarkable uptick in network engagement.

""
Source: XRP Scan

Equally noteworthy is the surge in newly activated accounts within a single day — 4,023 in total, a staggering 224% increase from the preceding day. Historically, heightened activity within a token's network tends to foreshadow an impending price surge, and XRP seems to be following suit.

Related
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years

As the crypto market experiences positive momentum, XRP's Christmas Day achievement reinforces its potential for a stellar December, making it the best in years.

The confluence of increased trading volume a notable price surge, and unprecedented activity on XRP Ledger positions the digital asset favorably as it navigates the final days of the year.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #ripple
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
2023/12/25 13:08
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
2023/12/25 13:08
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
2023/12/25 13:08
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Show all
Advertisement
AD