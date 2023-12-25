XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a festive turn of events, XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has witnessed a staggering 74% surge in trading volume within the past 24 hours, reaching an impressive $1.6 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

This surge in trading activity coincided with a notable 5.5% upward spike in the XRP price today. The popular digital asset reached a two-week high, hitting $0.646 per token. This substantial price movement has placed XRP on the brink of achieving its most impressive December result in six years, according to U.Today.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

XRPL witnesses activity boom

However, the real story unfolds on XRP Ledger, where the token plays a pivotal role. Data from XRP Scan reveals an unprecedented surge in activity, with the number of payments between unique XRPL accounts soaring to 507,134 within the past 24 hours. This figure marks the highest since mid-August, signaling a remarkable uptick in network engagement.

Equally noteworthy is the surge in newly activated accounts within a single day — 4,023 in total, a staggering 224% increase from the preceding day. Historically, heightened activity within a token's network tends to foreshadow an impending price surge, and XRP seems to be following suit.

As the crypto market experiences positive momentum, XRP's Christmas Day achievement reinforces its potential for a stellar December, making it the best in years.

The confluence of increased trading volume a notable price surge, and unprecedented activity on XRP Ledger positions the digital asset favorably as it navigates the final days of the year.