Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin Issues 'Here for You' Dogecoin Tweet, Crypto Community Reacts

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 14:16
    Dogecoin community stunned by Litecoin's camaderie tweet
    Advertisement
    Litecoin Issues 'Here for You' Dogecoin Tweet, Crypto Community Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin's official X account recently posted an "i'm here for you, dogecoin" tweet, stunning the DOGE community. The tweet was posted alongside a meme that draws inspiration from the iconic 2D action game "Q*bert," and it bore the Dogecoin and Litecoin brandings.

    Advertisement

    The tweet, which affirmed support for the Dogecoin network, likely draws from the recent Qubic controversy in the crypto space. Privacy-focused Monero recently experienced what appeared to be an attempted network takeover by one of its major mining pools, Qubic, prompting concerns over hashrate centralization.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Only Bitcoin Can Survive in Upcoming Great Depression
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?
    Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Warning, Ethereum is Superior, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee, Coinbase Adds 21 New Cryptocurrencies – Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 13:57
    Litecoin (LTC) Breaks out With 233% Volume Spike; Bears Obliterated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    This aside, Dogecoin and Litecoin share similar origins. Litecoin founder Charlie Lee created Litecoin in 2011, cloning Bitcoin's code, two years after the original cryptocurrency was launched by Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Two years after Litecoin’s launch, two software engineers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, created Dogecoin in 2013, following Luckycoin, which is itself a clone of Litecoin.

    I'm here for you?

    Litecoin's tweet reflects on an incident that goes way back to 2014. The Dogecoin blockchain was at risk of attack in 2014 as it almost exhausted its block rewards due to a frenzied rate of currency issuance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/05/2025 - 14:11
    105,900,000 Litecoin in 24 Hours, LTC Whales Set New Milestone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Litecoin creator Charlie Lee stepped in and proposed a "merged mining" arrangement, allowing Dogecoin to borrow Litecoin's network security.

    Dogecoin later switched to auxiliary proof-of-work (AuxPoW), also known as merge mining, enabling Litecoin miners to process transactions, while providing an extra layer of security to its network.

    Litecoin and Dogecoin both rely on a "proof-of-work" consensus that allows miners to process transactions and secure the network in exchange for block rewards, with Litecoin undergoing a halving event every four years, similarly to Bitcoin.

    #Litecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 13:33
    XRP Shockingly Flashes Death Cross Amid 190% Volume Surge
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Aug 8, 2025 - 13:24
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin Issues 'Here for You' Dogecoin Tweet, Crypto Community Reacts
    XRP Shockingly Flashes Death Cross Amid 190% Volume Surge
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 8
    Show all