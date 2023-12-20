Advertisement
Shiba Inu Eyes Whopping 4.8 Trillion SHIB Flow into Whale Wallets Overnight

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu sees 4.8 trillion SHIB surge into whale wallets overnight, stirring speculation amid anticipation for major team announcement this week
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 10:17
Shiba Inu Eyes Whopping 4.8 Trillion SHIB Flow into Whale Wallets Overnight
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a startling turn of events, Shiba Inu, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, witnessed an unprecedented surge of 4.8 trillion SHIB flowing into the wallets of large holders, commonly known as whales, within the last 24 hours. 

This surge, revealed by on-chain data from the Large Holders Inflow metric provided by IntoTheBlock, marks a staggering 375% increase compared to the previous day.

Analyzing the movement of Shiba Inu tokens, it is crucial to note that only addresses holding at least 0.1% of the current Shiba Inu supply are considered in the calculations, as per IntoTheBlock's methodology.

Simultaneously, the Large Holders Outflow, which measures the departure of Shiba Inu tokens from these significant addresses, exhibited a contrasting trend. The outflow decreased to 835.93 billion SHIB in the past 24 hours, representing a substantial 60.4% decline from the preceding day.

Source: IntoTheBlock

This intricate dance of token movement led to the Large Holders Netflow for Shiba Inu surging back into positive territory at 3.97 trillion SHIB. Notably, the metric had briefly dipped into negative territory at -831.71 billion tokens just a day earlier.

Major SHIB announcement on the way

In the backdrop of Shiba Inu's current price action, it appears that major token holders are strategically accumulating substantial volumes. However, this doesn't necessarily imply an immediate anticipation of growth. 

Instead, one may suggest that the current price level offers these whales a favorable entry point, characterized by acceptable risk and comprehensibility.

Adding to the intrigue, the Shiba Inu community anticipates a significant announcement from the project's development team later this week. Speculations abound that this surge in whale activity could be tied to insider knowledge or strategic positioning in anticipation of the impending announcement.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

