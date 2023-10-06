Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Mysterious 'Something's Brewing'

Lead developer of Shiba Inu has dropped another cryptic message on community about upcoming plans of SHIB

The influential leader of the SHIB development team, known to the community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, has spread the word about "something brewing" in the official SHIB Telegram channel "Shibarium Tech."

Kusama responded to a message from Telegram user "The Frenchman"; it was he who messaged "something is brewing," apparently referring to the SHIB team. Shytoshi Kusama responded: "Very much so."

Source: Telegram channel "Shibarium Tech"

Earlier this week, Kusama stirred the SHIB army with his message published after his meeting with several members of the Bad Idea AI team. Back then, Shytoshi wrote that among the things they discussed were "advances on secret and not so secret AI initiatives for Shib." The SHIB leader offered no further details.

Besides, Shytoshi recently warned Shibizens on Telegram against trading the Calcium (CAL) token, reminding the community that it was created as part of renouncing the BONE contract and is not a real token. Besides, Kusama promised "to end the silenc"” soon after a long period of not posting messages to the community on social media.

Shibarium keeps growing

In the meantime, the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium launched by the SHIB team in the middle of August during the ETH Toronto conference continues to grow in terms of its key metrics.

Thus, the number of total transactions has surpassed the 3,300,000 level, and the amount of connected blockchain wallets reached 1,252,370. As for the number of minted blocks, it currently stands at 997,748, according to the shibariumscan explorer.

The current count of daily transactions stands at close to 15,000, while not so long ago, on Sept. 13, it managed to reach a peak of 200,000.

SHIB price action

Currently, Shiba Inu strives to recover after a more than 5% fall faced by the token at the start of the week, when SHIB plunged from $0.00000759 to the $0.00000719 level. After several attempts to regain the losses, SHIB has returned to the same level, where it is exchanging hands at the moment.