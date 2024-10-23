Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Suddenly Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium sees jaw-dropping 1,557% spike in active accounts, hitting new all-time highs in just 24 hours
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 14:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in the news again, this time with a huge spike worth 1,557% observed on Shibarium. According to data from Shibariumscan, the layer-2 blockchain designed by and for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, saw a spike worth that much in the last 24 hours. 

    The spike occurred in the active accounts metric, which skyrocketed from 1,685 to 26,237 in just one day. This burst of activity within Shibarium was primarily driven by old accounts, as the number of new accounts joining the network increased by only 3,814 new addresses. 

    What is important, though, is that it seems to be a new all-time high for active Shibarium accounts.

    The result of the sudden burst of active accounts on the Shiba Inu blockchain was an increase in the number of new daily transactions, which itself skyrocketed by nearly 1,380%, from 128,047 to 1.76 million.

    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Adding more pomp to this event, we can say that this surge allowed the network dedicated to the popular cryptocurrency to reach the maximum value of daily transactions since March this year, that is, for the past more than half a year.

    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    It is not yet known what such a breakthrough on Shibarium is connected to. The data on ecosystem applications built on the network is also unclear.

    On the contrary, the total value locked in the Shibarium blockchain did not increase but decreased during the period under review. 

    At the same time, Shibarium continues to see increased activity, which is, although well below yesterday's values, above the standards for these six months. The number of daily transactions is currently over 990,000.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

