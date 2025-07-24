Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Official Portal Announces Major Wallet Upgrade

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 13:41
    Shiba Inu's ecosystem portal now supports a slew of different wallet providers, including Ledger
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shib.io, the official portal of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has received a major wallet upgrade, according to a Thursday announcement.

    The latest technical update introduces much broader wallet compatibility. The announcement says that the list of supported wallets now includes Coinbase, Ledger, Phantom, Trust, Rainbow, Robby, and some other names. 

    Notably, the portal now supports multichain wallet support across Shibarium and Ethereum. 

    Users connect their wallets in order to gain access to various Shibarium decentralized applications. For instance, one might gain some exposure to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the ecosystem. 

    Even though connecting a wallet does not give the platform access to one's token holdings, cryptocurrency users should exercise caution. Approving an unknown or suspicious transaction is never a wise decision. Users should also check whether or not they are actually dealing with a legitimate website. 

    Last year, the Shiba Inu team warned about SHIB airdrop scams that are meant to trick users into clicking suspicious links. 

    Shibarium's recent node upgrade 

    It is worth noting that a recent Shibarium node upgrade, which was introduced last month, also improved mobility wallet compatibility as well as network stability. 

    Prior to that, there was an issue with MetaMask Mobile, which prevented some users from seamlessly sending transitions due to unsupported EIP‑1559 parameters. The nodes were then upgraded to fully support such transactions, meaning that MetaMask Mobile has now become compatible. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Crypto Exchange
