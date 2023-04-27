New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Announced by This Crypto App: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Blockbank, an all-in-one crypto neo-banking app, has expanded Shiba Inu (SHIB) support just days after listing the crypto asset.



The crypto app says that based on community requests, it has decided to list SHIB in Blockbank's EARN program. Users will now be able to earn interest on their SHIB.

Get started today!… pic.twitter.com/8heMK21atg — blockbank (@blockbankapp) April 27, 2023

They could earn up to 5% APY on their SHIB tokens and an extra up to 10% APY paid in BBANK, Blockbank's native utility crypto token.

Earlier in the week, the neo-banking institution headquartered in Lithuania listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its CeFi platform.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH have continued to receive attention from different crypto exchanges. As reported, BONE secured its fourth crypto exchange listing this week as Flitpay, a popular Indian crypto exchange, announced its listing.

Still along the lines of support for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, crypto payment gateway NOWPayments has announced its plans to integrate Shibarium and will be the first payment gateway to do so.

Try NOW!https://t.co/9nXThvyXc6 — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) April 26, 2023

NOWPayments says it has already submitted the application on the official Shibarium website and has gotten a welcome email reply from Shytoshi Kusama. The next step, it says, is submitting more information about its solutions and waiting for the Shibarium team to share its own next steps.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down 1.98% in the last 24 hours. BONE, on the other hand, was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $1.06.

According to SHIB Burn Twitter, there have been a total of 47,664 SHIB tokens burned in a single transaction in the last 24 hours.