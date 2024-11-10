    Shiba Inu Transfers Now Live on Robinhood: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This development has sparked reaction from Shiba Inu community
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 9:53
    Shiba Inu Transfers Now Live on Robinhood: Details
    In an exciting development, Robinhood Crypto has announced that Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers are now available on its platform.

    Robinhood has been steadily expanding support for various cryptocurrencies since announcing in October that it will now allow consumers in Europe to transfer cryptocurrency into and out of its app.

    Robinhood first debuted its crypto trading service, Robinhood Crypto, in the EU in December of last year. The service allowed users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but not to transfer them away from the platform, either to another third-party platform or to their self-custody wallet.

    Robinhood has now expanded its product capabilities in the region to include transfers for many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, PEPE, Stellar (XLM) and now SHIB.

    The addition of Shiba Inu transfers allows users to deposit and withdraw SHIB tokens, enhancing the platform's utility for crypto traders.

    Robinhood previously announced that, for a limited time, it will allow European consumers to get 1% of the value of tokens deposited on its platform in the form of the equivalent cryptocurrency they transfer into Robinhood. This move enables crypto users to withdraw and deposit SHIB while also receiving a 1% bonus on deposits for a limited time only.

    "Wen BONE?" Shiba Inu team member Lucie reacts

    The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with excitement following the recent announcement that Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers are now live on Robinhood Crypto.

    This development has sparked reactions, including a notable response from Lucie, a prominent member of the Shiba Inu team. Lucie in her tweet asked the burning question on many community members' minds: "Wen BONE?"

    With SHIB already listed on Robinhood and its transfers even live on Robinhood Crypto, the community hopes that BONE, Shibarium's gas token, could soon join the Robinhood platform, opening up its utility to a wider audience.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

