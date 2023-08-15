Shiba Inu Token LEASH Listed on Major Exchange, Price Jumps

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Doge Killer (LEASH), a Shiba Inu ecosystem token, has scored a new listing on a major crypto exchange. Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced the listing of Doge Killer LEASH via the LEASH/USD pair.

Following the listing, Crypto.com has enabled deposits and trading of LEASH, thus joining the growing number of major crypto exchanges that have listed the Shiba Inu trifecta — SHIB, BONE and LEASH. The new LEASH listing has generated excitement within the Shiba Inu community.

The visibility of LEASH is growing as a new era unfolds for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. As previously reported, StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, listed LEASH on its mobile app earlier this month.

An imminent announcement aimed just at LEASH token holders has raised expectations for LEASH. Shytoshi Kusama, the Shiba Inu lead developer, stated plans to reveal something exclusive for LEASH, followed by the introduction of a new use case for the crypto token the following day.

LEASH prints golden cross as price jumps

There has certainly been some interesting price behavior recently, with numerous outlier crypto assets decoupling from markets, as August continues a modest struggle for the total crypto market cap.

This is seen on LEASH, which is up 12% in the last 24 hours to $648 despite other crypto assets trading in the red. In the last seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 23%.

Buoying LEASH's price is the appearance of a golden cross on its daily chart. LEASH has confirmed a golden cross, which happens when a short-term moving average (MA 50) crosses over a major long-term moving average (MA 200).

Analysts and traders view the golden cross as a definitive upward turn in a market. It might also suggest a long-term bull market going forward, which is more significant when accompanied by high trading volume.

A golden cross can also serve as a strong confirmation of an existing trend change, and if it is invalidated, the long-term moving average is seen as an important support level.