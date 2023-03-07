Floki (FLOKI) up 11% as Token Makes New Listing: Details

FLOKI has seen new listing in less than 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

FLOKI suddenly jumped over 11% as its price responded to positive listing news. At the time of writing, FLOKI was up 10.47% to $0.0000449 after reaching highs of $0.000047.

FLOKI has seen a new listing less than 24 hours after India-based WazirX announced it was going to list the token.

#FLOKI perpetuals is live on DigiFinex!



You can now trade $FLOKI with up to 100x leverage on the DigiFinex exchange!



DigiFinex has also listed a FLOKI/USDC pair to make #Floki more accessible to users of their exchange! https://t.co/BbNAcVqdAS — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 7, 2023

Sinagapore-based Digifinex exchange has announced the listing of a spot trading FLOKI/USDC pair to make Floki more accessible to users of their exchange. Floki Perpetuals is also live on the crypto exchange, allowing users to trade FLOKI with up to 100x leverage on the crypto exchange. Traders will be able to trade a Perpetual Swap FLOKI/USDT pair.

As reported earlier, India's largest crypto exchange, WazirX, announced it was listing FLOKI. According to a recent Twitter announcement, the FLOKI/USDT trading pair is available on the platform, allowing users to buy, sell and trade the cryptocurrency.

Ads Ads

WazirX has also launched another round of the "Learn and Earn" campaign in partnership with FLOKI. Users can participate in a quiz, trade FLOKI and get a chance to win rewards from a prize pool of $5,000.

Floki's entry onto the Indian market is significant as India is currently the world's second most populous country with a massive population of 1.4 billion people. It is also one of the world's biggest economies and a key part of the crypto economy. In a remarkable partnership, Floki is collaborating with a Indian cricket giant, the India Maharajas. Floki will get the chance to be introduced to over 700 million cricket fans starting March 10, due to the partnership.