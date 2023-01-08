Shiba Inu Team Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group

Alex Dovbnya
The team behind the popular Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has revealed a new collaboration with the Bugatti Group aimed at producing a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags
The team behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has teased an exciting event with the Bugatti Group. 

Both parties have been tight-lipped on what shoppers can expect, but a promotional video suggests that it will be a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. 

The Bugatti Group is a company that is focused on designing, creating, and selling luggage, handbags, briefcases, and accessories. It has been around since the 1940s, offering “exceptional designs and superior materials.”  

Recently, the company hopped onto the hype train and launched its own collection of non-fungible tokens.

The project has introduced the Bugatti Group Genesis NFT Collection, whose owners receive benefits such as access to exclusive social media channels as well as discounts for future drops and purchases.

Shiba Inu has no doubt seen massive success since its launch in 2020 and this partnership only confirms how serious it is about making its mark in the world of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The demand for the token shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon despite the massive price correction. SHIB is down more than 90% from its record high. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

