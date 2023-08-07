Shiba Inu (SHIB) New L2 Solution Leaves Community Excited as Epic Details Surface

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is implementing Self-Sovereign Identity into Shibarium, a development that has the community excited.

In a blog post, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama highlights the endless possibilities the SHIB SSI solution presents when integrated into Shibarium and other Shib projects.

"When you combine the low-cost nature of Shibarium and the other amazing technologies the entire Shib community has developed for this new L2 solution with Shib SSI, the possibilities are near endless," Kusama said in the blog post.

Shiba Inu unveiled a new digital era, with digital identity services set to be integrated into all SHIB platform applications.

By definition, Self-Sovereign Identity, in its most basic form, is a set of protocols and technologies that enable a user in a system to keep their identity (and other validated credentials) as well as their assets in a wallet.

"Shib SSI will help our community of devs achieve wonders," Kusama touted the SSI solution, which is set to cause a paradigm shift.

The Shib Sovereign Identity would give Shibarium builders and community members the ability to fully own and leverage their data fairly. This is because SHIB SSI solves the Shib ecosystem's complexity by enabling granular governance at a level never before attained by a decentralized community.

Furthermore, the Shib SSI concept can be extended to a plethora of use cases that have been explored for decades.

Wen SSI?

According to Kusama, the implementation of Shib SSI into Shibarium is not an instantaneous feat as it will take months of research and the build-out of a powerful system.

The Shiba Inu lead assures that Shibarium will be available much sooner. Kusama hints at plans to integrate Shib SSI alongside a slew of other features and advancements to assure Shibarium's resilience and Shib's perpetual decentralization.