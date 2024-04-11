Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Social Dominance Jumps 46,339%, SHIB Community Excited

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This remarkable increase reflects growing interest and engagement in Shiba Inu
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 15:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed an astounding surge in social dominance, a metric that measures visibility and activity across various social media platforms, rising by 46,339%.

    This remarkable increase reflects burgeoning interest and engagement in the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

    Social analytics platform Lunar Crush recently shared a SHIB snapshot depicting how Shiba Inu has performed in the last six months. Based on the snapshot it provided, it can be seen that Shiba Inu's social dominance surged by a whopping 46, 339% in the said time frame.

    Lunar Crush
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Social Metric, Courtesy: LunarCrush

    SHIB's astonishing growth in this metric is indicative of a vibrant and active community surrounding the coin.

    Shiba Inu has grown significantly in other parameters, not just social dominance. Over the last six months, there has been 30,743% growth in the number of Shiba Inu-related content creators, while interactions are up 12,854%. Posts with interactions increased by a staggering 96,655%, while post creation increased by 112,119%.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Major Milestone of 4 Million Total Addresses

    Along with its social metrics, Shiba Inu has had a significant increase in market activity. The price of SHIB increased by 306.8% over the same six-month period. This price growth corresponds with a 398.9% increase in trading volume, indicating significant interest from both traders and investors.

    The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with excitement, celebrating these impressive statistics on social media.

    The official SHIB X handle hailed the milestone as "unbelievable growth," hinting that this might just be the beginning of the token's incredible journey. It lauds the strength of the Shiba Inu community while urging them to "buckle up for an amazing ride."

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.30% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002738.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

