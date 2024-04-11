Shiba Inu Social Dominance Jumps 46,339%, SHIB Community Excited

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed an astounding surge in social dominance, a metric that measures visibility and activity across various social media platforms, rising by 46,339%.

This remarkable increase reflects burgeoning interest and engagement in the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

Social analytics platform Lunar Crush recently shared a SHIB snapshot depicting how Shiba Inu has performed in the last six months. Based on the snapshot it provided, it can be seen that Shiba Inu's social dominance surged by a whopping 46, 339% in the said time frame.

SHIB's astonishing growth in this metric is indicative of a vibrant and active community surrounding the coin.

Shiba Inu has grown significantly in other parameters, not just social dominance. Over the last six months, there has been 30,743% growth in the number of Shiba Inu-related content creators, while interactions are up 12,854%. Posts with interactions increased by a staggering 96,655%, while post creation increased by 112,119%.

Along with its social metrics, Shiba Inu has had a significant increase in market activity. The price of SHIB increased by 306.8% over the same six-month period. This price growth corresponds with a 398.9% increase in trading volume, indicating significant interest from both traders and investors.

The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with excitement, celebrating these impressive statistics on social media.

The official SHIB X handle hailed the milestone as "unbelievable growth," hinting that this might just be the beginning of the token's incredible journey. It lauds the strength of the Shiba Inu community while urging them to "buckle up for an amazing ride."

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.30% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002738.