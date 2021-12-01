Shiba Inu Soars 25%, Starts Trading on Kraken, Reaches $2.3 Billion Held on Whale Addresses: Shiba Inu News Digest by U.Today

From the very start of this week, Shiba Inu has been astonishing its supporters with many victories on the cryptocurrency market. U.Today gives you an opportunity to take a closer look at what is going on with the “Dogecoin killer” and presents you with a summary of the top four news stories devoted to Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu price soars as whale buys 25 billion SHIB tokens

Shiba Inu fans were pleasantly surprised by their beloved coin’s performance on the crypto market one day ago as the price of SHIB demonstrated a 25% rise. This made the meme token surpass Avalanche’s AVAX and pushed it closer to flipping its rival, Dogecoin, once again. The price movement was caused by Kraken adding support for Shiba Inu on Monday and a purchase of a whopping 24.8 billion SHIB by a mysterious whale nicknamed “Gimli.”

Shiba Inu starts trading on Kraken

Yesterday, Kraken cryptocurrency exchange announced the start of trading Shiba Inu. This followed opening deposits for the meme-crypto on Monday. From now on, Kraken’s users can trade Shiba Inu against the U.S. dollar and the euro. However, they will not be able to buy a small number of tokens since the minimum order size has been set at 50,000 SHIB ($2.45). Kraken is yet to introduce margin trading for Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu reaches $2.3 billion held on whale addresses

After the amount of Shiba Inu tokens held by whales reached $1.8 billion, the canine coin has broken a new record , with the same value reaching an astonishing $2.3 billion. This happened after Shiba Inu whales decided to support private traders following a 35% rally on the market. According to WhaleStats, the amount of coins they have purchased exceeded $300 million.

Shiba Inu trading volume spikes to $3.6 billion