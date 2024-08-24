    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Major Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu has surged 9% as SHIB price nears breakout
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 15:29
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Major Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to IntoTheBlock data, dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is seeing a staggering 671% surge in large holder inflows, a metric that tracks the funds going into whale addresses.

    Advertisement

    A surge in large holder inflows might indicate that considerable buying activity is taking place. This is the case because many of these addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage. Spikes in large holder inflows might also indicate price bottoms because these addresses prefer to buy in large quantities after significant corrections.

    The surge in large holder inflows comes at a time when SHIB's price is teetering on the edge of a major breakout. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 8.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001548. Shiba Inu was also up 17% weekly.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss: Details
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    XRP Skyrocketing: Here's When and How, Cardano 12% Pump, Is ADA Finally Waking Up? Ethereum (ETH) Shows Some Potential

    Related
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 15:06
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The broader cryptocurrency market rose drawing from the Fed's rate cut signals, with many digital assets seeing gains. Shiba Inu has benefited from this overall positive sentiment, posting gains in the last 24 hours.

    SHIB price on verge of major breakout

    Shiba Inu has been trading within a range in recent weeks, building up pressure that many analysts believe could soon be released in the form of a major price breakout. The recent surge in inflows has only added fuel to this speculation, with the market eagerly anticipating a sharp upward move.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Technical analysts are closely watching key resistance levels, which, if breached, could trigger a wave of buying and propel SHIB’s price higher.

    In this case, the daily SMA 50 currently at $0.00001561, which has held SHIB back since mid-April, remains a crucial level to watch out for.

    Shiba Inu is once again challenging this key level following yesterday's surge, with the price touching highs of $0.00001533 in today's trading session. In the event of a sustained breach, Shiba Inu might aim for the daily SMA 200 at $0.00002 and $0.00003 levels, respectively.

    As Shiba Inu teeters on the edge of a major price breakout, the coming days might be crucial in determining the token’s near-term trajectory. If SHIB bulls fail to sustain a price breakout, support is envisaged at $0.000010.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 14:15
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 12:39
    'Cardano Will Not Go Down': Charles Hoskinson Shares Crucial Message to ADA Community
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Major Breakout
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss: Details
    'Cardano Will Not Go Down': Charles Hoskinson Shares Crucial Message to ADA Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD