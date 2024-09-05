    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 285% in Netflows as Whales Commit to SHIB Price Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Surge in netflows coincides with remarkable increase in whale activity
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 12:29
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 285% in Netflows as Whales Commit to SHIB Price Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a staggering 285% surge in large holder netflows, driven by significant whale activity.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume is up 39.13% in the last 24 hours to $35.9 million, or 2.65 trillion SHIB in crypto terms.

    The surge in whale activity coincides with a remarkable increase in large holder netflows, which provides an idea of the change in the positions of whales, or large holders.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason
    Victim Loses $1 Million Worth of ETH Due to This Silly Mistake

    Per IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large holder netflow is up 285% on the week, a positive increase. Spikes in netflows can be seen as accumulation from large players, while drops point to reduced positions, or selling.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 171% in Whale Move as $200 Million Market Sell-off Hits
    Wed, 09/04/2024 - 15:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 171% in Whale Move as $200 Million Market Sell-off Hits
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The surge in large holder netflows might be a clear indication that whales might be back in the game, betting on Shiba Inu’s potential for a price surge.

    Shiba Inu faces 505 trillion SHIB barrier

    According to on-chain data, Shiba Inu faces a formidable barrier ahead in its price action. According to IntoTheBlock data, 505.94 trillion SHIB were bought in the range between $0.000014 and $0.000019, at an average price of $0.000018, by 114,320 addresses.

    Bulls are making a concerted effort to push SHIB beyond this critical threshold which, if successful, could trigger a fresh price rally.

    Related
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 15:03
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Weakness on the U.S. equity markets dragged the cryptocurrency markets lower on Sept. 3. The selling on the crypto markets continued on Sept. 4, although lower levels drew buyers, resulting in a SHIB price comeback. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001328.

    Currently, Shiba Inu remains in a narrow consolidation, with bulls and bears jostling for supremacy. On the upside, a decisive break above the daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.0000172 and $0.0000209 might kickstart a fresh uptrend for the Shiba Inu price. On the downside, support levels remain at $0.0000106 and $0.0000124.

    In the coming days, the market will pay close attention to on-chain data and broader market conditions. Should the accumulation trend persist, it could be a sign of sustained confidence and the potential for Shiba Inu to capture higher market values.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 11:35
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 10:55
    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    POPG to Expand Community-Driven Web3 Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 285% in Netflows as Whales Commit to SHIB Price Surge
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD