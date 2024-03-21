Shiba Inu Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Shiba Inu price has surged amid massive 260% rise in its burn rate
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 11:40
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market has started to rebound from the recent price crash, and it appears that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started to generate positive momentum. In addition, numerous essential price indicators and signals have started to turn bullish for the popular meme coin, indicating further bullish momentum.

Advertisement

For instance, data from Shibburn reveals that the burn rate of Shiba Inu has jumped by almost 260% in the last 24 hours. As a result of this latest jump, more than 31.3 million SHIB tokens were burned during this time. Shibburn data further highlights that nearly 582.62 billion SHIB coins are left in circulation after this most recent token burn event.

Shiba Inu eyes further momentum

The token burning mechanism is an essential thing for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While it keeps SHIB a deflationary currency by reducing its overall circulation supply, it also helps keep the ecosystem robust and resilient. Overall, the SHIB token burning mechanism impacts the meme coin positively, which can also be reflected in the Shiba Inu price.

The Shiba Inu community also understands the significance of token burning events. The community has been putting its energy behind this essential aspect of the SHIB ecosystem. Notably, the Shibburn data reflects the community’s efforts as it shows that almost 410.72 trillion Shiba Inu tokens have been burned so far.

This latest token burn surge comes along with a major price rebound for SHIB. After the recent crypto market crash, where we witnessed massive liquidations, the Shiba Inu price is now generating some momentum. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that SHIB is currently trading around the $0.0000271 mark.

The SHIB price is currently up 7.61% in the last 24 hours, showing how the price has rebounded from recent losses. Additionally, the market capitalization of Shiba Inu has witnessed an increase of 7.70% during this time. This takes it to $15.97 billion, making SHIB the 11th largest crypto in terms of market cap.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Might Become Security: What If It Really Happens?
2024/03/21 11:36
Ethereum (ETH) Might Become Security: What If It Really Happens?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 13% Amid Massive Community FUD
2024/03/21 11:36
Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 13% Amid Massive Community FUD
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Major Bitcoin ETF Warning Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
2024/03/21 11:36
Major Bitcoin ETF Warning Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits to Rewarding Network Contributors
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed
Ethereum (ETH) Might Become Security: What If It Really Happens?
Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets 13% Amid Massive Community FUD
Show all
Advertisement
AD