Shiba Inu: Shibarium Surpasses Enormous Milestone as New SHIB Era Begins

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium's beta has reached an enormous milestone as a new SHIB era arrives. The total number of transactions on the Shibarium testnet has reached an astounding number.

The total transactions on Shibarium's testnet "Puppynet" have reached the crucial milestone of 30 million. Puppyscan reports that there have been 30,251,141 transactions on Shibarium beta "Puppynet" as of this writing.

The amount of 17,062,128 wallet addresses are now available in total. The number of blocks processed by Shibarium beta Puppynet has also increased and is now at 1,727,785.

The official SHIB Twitter account has declared the official start of a new era for ShibaInu, denoting the arrival of the "summer of Shibarium."

In the past week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama announced the revamping of the official SHIB website and other SHIB army websites. The official SHIB Twitter account noted that the launch of the revamped SHIB website was just the beginning of a scorching summer.

It is indeed a new era for SHIB, as the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, from Aug. 15 to 16, 2023, has named Shiba Inu as its official title sponsor.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference, the largest and longest-running Web3 event in Canada, brings together tens of thousands of participants from all over the world to discuss the future of blockchain technology. Shiba Inu would consequently increase its visibility as a result.

Shiba Inu's lead Shytoshi Kusama is expected to speak for the first time via AI at the conference. In an earlier blog post, Kusama hinted at the possibility of discussions and the release of Shibarium at the conference.