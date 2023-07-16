Shiba Inu Burns 915 Million SHIB Tokens in Epic Week, Here's Impact

Sun, 07/16/2023 - 11:51
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Week gone by was a historic one
Shiba Inu Burns 915 Million SHIB Tokens in Epic Week, Here's Impact
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Shibburn, the past week saw nearly 1 billion SHIB tokens burned. Exactly 915,371,832 SHIB tokens were burned in 139 transactions in the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, a meager 1,233,806 SHIB tokens were burned in a transaction, causing the daily burn rate to plunge 91.59%.

The week gone by was a historic one following a landmark legal victory for the cryptocurrency industry that sent prices soaring.

The Ripple ruling was the first win for a cryptocurrency company in a case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shiba Inu could also be said to have had a great week, rebounding into the weekend. A three-day rise that started on Thursday attained intraday highs of $0.0000085 on July 15.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Posts Surprising Price Gains as Market Declines

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.31% in the last 24 hours but remains 6% higher on a seven-day basis.

Epic week

The week saw the reawakening of a giant SHIB whale, which had not made any large transfers for 610 days. This whale might be the largest SHIB holder and controls 10.15% of the total supply, or $756 million worth of SHIB, according to Lookonchain.

On July 13, a giant whale who holds 101.47 trillion SHIB transferred 4 trillion SHIB worth $29.8 million to eight fresh addresses.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Billionaire Owners Quietly Growing Holdings, This Might Be Reason

In the past week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to announce the rebranding of the official SHIB website and other SHIB army websites. The redesigned SHIB website was just the start of a scorching summer, according to the official SHIB Twitter account, which also declares the arrival of the "summer of Shibarium."

Adding to the enthusiasm, Kusama uploaded a GIF image of a mobile device with icons for text messages on Twitter. Tagging British music producer Gareth Emery, Kusama wrote, "Ping Gareth Emery," next to the image.

Related
Shiba Inu: Bulls and Bears Battle for SHIB Price Direction

The next Blockchain Futurist Conference, set to take place in Toronto, Canada, from Aug. 15 to 16, 2023, has named Shiba Inu as its official title sponsor.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 'XRP Is on Shaky Ground,' Says SEC Official: Prepare for Appeal
07/16/2023 - 11:23
'XRP Is on Shaky Ground,' Says SEC Official: Prepare for Appeal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple and XRP Triumph May Be Cut Short on Appeal, Thinks SEC Veteran
07/16/2023 - 10:57
Ripple and XRP Triumph May Be Cut Short on Appeal, Thinks SEC Veteran
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakthrough Still Holds: Sigh of Relief?
07/16/2023 - 10:36
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakthrough Still Holds: Sigh of Relief?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan