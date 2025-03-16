Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Large holders are leaving the market at an alarming rate, which is a worrying trend for Shiba Inu. Recent data shows a startling 70% drop in whale transactions, pointing to a significant change in institutional and high-net-worth investors' attitudes. The price of SHIB is further declining into bearish territory as a result of this sharp outflow and a larger downward trend.

According to on-chain analytics, SHIB's large-holder outflow has decreased by roughly 73% in the last month, which is indicative of a precipitous drop in whale engagement. Such a large decline may indicate growing doubt about SHIB's future performance, as whale transactions have historically been a crucial gauge of market confidence.

At the same time, large-holder inflows have also fallen by almost 85%, which has further cemented the downward trend in interest. It will be more difficult for SHIB to bounce back from its recent losses because decreased whale activity usually indicates lower liquidity and weaker buying support.

The token is already showing oversold conditions, and there is little chance of a significant recovery unless there is fresh demand from key players. Due to its inability to maintain any meaningful bullish momentum, SHIB has been trapped in a declining trend. At the moment, the asset is trading close to a critical support level at $0.000012. The price may drop to $0.000010 if this level is not maintained, which could result in additional losses.

Breaking that barrier could put SHIB in a more severe bear market phase, from which recovery would be more challenging. Regaining $0.000014 and maintaining momentum above $0.000015 are necessary for SHIB to change market sentiment. However, the likelihood of such a move currently seems low due to declining whale participation.

The sharp decline in whale activity raises serious concerns about SHIB’s near-term stability. Without fresh buying pressure, particularly from institutional players, the token’s trajectory remains bearish. Unless a significant catalyst emerges, SHIB could struggle to reverse its losses, leaving investors in a precarious position.