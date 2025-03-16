Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu whales rapidly leaving market
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Large holders are leaving the market at an alarming rate, which is a worrying trend for Shiba Inu. Recent data shows a startling 70% drop in whale transactions, pointing to a significant change in institutional and high-net-worth investors' attitudes. The price of SHIB is further declining into bearish territory as a result of this sharp outflow and a larger downward trend

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain analytics, SHIB's large-holder outflow has decreased by roughly 73% in the last month, which is indicative of a precipitous drop in whale engagement. Such a large decline may indicate growing doubt about SHIB's future performance, as whale transactions have historically been a crucial gauge of market confidence.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At the same time, large-holder inflows have also fallen by almost 85%, which has further cemented the downward trend in interest. It will be more difficult for SHIB to bounce back from its recent losses because decreased whale activity usually indicates lower liquidity and weaker buying support. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    The token is already showing oversold conditions, and there is little chance of a significant recovery unless there is fresh demand from key players. Due to its inability to maintain any meaningful bullish momentum, SHIB has been trapped in a declining trend. At the moment, the asset is trading close to a critical support level at $0.000012. The price may drop to $0.000010 if this level is not maintained, which could result in additional losses. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple Applies for New Trademark: Details
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 09:15
    Ripple Applies for New Trademark: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Breaking that barrier could put SHIB in a more severe bear market phase, from which recovery would be more challenging. Regaining $0.000014 and maintaining momentum above $0.000015 are necessary for SHIB to change market sentiment. However, the likelihood of such a move currently seems low due to declining whale participation.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for March 15
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for March 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The sharp decline in whale activity raises serious concerns about SHIB’s near-term stability. Without fresh buying pressure, particularly from institutional players, the token’s trajectory remains bearish. Unless a significant catalyst emerges, SHIB could struggle to reverse its losses, leaving investors in a precarious position.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:34
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:27
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 16
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow
    $3 for XRP: Here's What's Needed for Price
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 16
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD