    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Are Back — Why Now?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 11:29
    Number of Shiba Inu long-term whales growing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is seeing a significant change in its investor base as long-term owners, or whales, have started to reinvest. Addresses that have held SHIB for more than a year have increased by 5.62%, according to the most recent on-chain data's Balance by Time Held metric

    Even though the asset's recent price performance has been poor, this development indicates that experienced market participants are becoming more convinced. The daily chart shows a period of consolidation for the SHIB/USDT pair, which is positioned close to the crucial support level of $0.00001200. The fact that the asset is currently trading below significant moving averages such as the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs indicates that broad market conditions continue to be bearish. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The appearance of higher lows in recent days, however, suggests that momentum may be building. The number of short- and medium-term investors is decreasing, while the number of long-term holders is increasing. For traders who have held SHIB for less than a month, the decline has been -4.79%; for cruisers who have held for one to twelve months the decline has been even more pronounced at -18.82%. 

    The notion that speculative interest is waning and that more patient capital with a longer investment horizon is being left behind is supported by this divergence. When experienced investors build up during times of low volatility and negative sentiment, this kind of whale behavior frequently signals bigger market movements. 

    The rise in one-year holders might be a sign that a breakout is imminent, particularly as SHIB forms a descending triangle. A successful break above $0.00001426 might cause a bullish reaction and invalidate the current downward trend. 

    The resurgence of whale activity may indicate a renewed belief in SHIB's long-term prospects even though short-term price action is still under pressure. In the coming weeks, a more significant recovery might be possible if the steady accumulation keeps up.

    #Shiba Inu

