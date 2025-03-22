85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?

According to IntoTheBlock data, 84.94% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) addresses are "out of the money," meaning the current price is lower than their average purchase price.

This metric reflects how many holders are at a loss based on their entry prices. Meanwhile, 10.61% of addresses are "in the money," or profitable, while 4.45% are breaking even.

Despite the majority being at a loss, 836.25 trillion SHIB remain in profit at current prices, highlighting the volatility of the market.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently priced at $0.00001273, reflecting a 0.77% daily increase, indicating mild upward momentum. Its market cap sits at $7.50 billion, maintaining its position among the top meme coins.

The 24-hour trading volume has risen 14.50% to $121.53 million, suggesting increased market participation. With an FDV of $7.5 billion, SHIB’s valuation aligns closely with its circulating supply, reinforcing stability.

A volume-to-market cap ratio of 1.62% highlights moderate liquidity. While price action remains steady, growing volume suggests continued interest in SHIB’s long-term potential.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large holders' net flows have skyrocketed 1,448% this week, reflecting SHIB whales' comeback.

After remaining stagnant for several days, SHIB large holders' inflows began to rise from 189.81 billion SHIB on March 17, with the most recent spike being the largest.