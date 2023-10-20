Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Makes Enormous $31.5M Transfer

article image
Alex Dovbnya
An eye-catching 4.55 trillion SHIB, equivalent to $31.5 million, has recently been relocated between anonymous wallets
Fri, 10/20/2023 - 18:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Makes Enormous $31.5M Transfer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Notable activity in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency space was observed as an anonymous entity shifted an impressive 4.55 trillion SHIB, an equivalent of $31.5 million, according to data provided by Whale Alert.  

This monumental transaction aligns with a prevailing trend of significant SHIB transfers that have occurred over the past month.

The recent flurry of SHIB transfers 

The past month has seen a surge in large SHIB transfers. Just hours ago, a sum of 4.56 trillion SHIB, amounting to $31.76 million, moved between unidentified wallets. 

This adds to a series of notable transfers throughout October: on Oct. 17, 4.58 trillion SHIB ($31.63 million) was transferred; on Oct. 16, a transaction involving 4.59 trillion SHIB ($32.41 million) was executed; and on Oct. 11, 4.61 trillion SHIB changed hands at a value of $31.39 million. 

Related
Shiba Inu Eyes Explosive 353% Surge in Large Transactions Worth 2.6 Trillion SHIB

Additionally, two conspicuous transfers emanated from the Bitvavo exchange to undisclosed wallets, with 4.58 trillion SHIB ($33.13 million) on Oct. 5 and 4.60 trillion SHIB ($33.38 million) on Sept. 22.

SHIB price performance 

Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00000690, marking a 2.2% ascent. However, in comparison to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), it has slid by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. 

The second most popular meme coin has underperformed the majority of major cryptocurrencies within the top 20 on CoinMarketCap. It remains in the 19th at press time. 

SHIB's market capitalization is pegged at around $4.07 billion, and its 24-hour trading volume stands close to $112.42 million. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 20
2023/10/20 18:38
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image The Open Network (TON) Might Attract Ethereum (ETH) Userbase: Analyst Indicated Dangerous L1s
2023/10/20 18:38
The Open Network (TON) Might Attract Ethereum (ETH) Userbase: Analyst Indicated Dangerous L1s
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple CEO Rejects Maximalism, Says There's Place for Bitcoin
2023/10/20 18:38
Ripple CEO Rejects Maximalism, Says There's Place for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya