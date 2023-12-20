SHIB Price Analysis for December 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins keep rising; however, there are exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.55% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of SHIB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near or above the $0.00001039 level, the upward move may continue to the $0.00001050 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of SHIB has not accumulated enough strength for continued growth.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.000010-$0.00001050 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it happens near the $0.000011 area, traders are likely to see a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.000012-$0.000013 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001036 at press time.