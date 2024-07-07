Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges to $0.00016, but Not for Long

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu could be on verge of comeback as asset shows first bounce since correction began
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 11:55
    Recent price action for Shiba Inu suggested that the asset had been significantly oversold. SHIB became a desirable alternative for traders searching for a bounce buy as a result of this overselling.

    A technical rebound may be possible when an asset is oversold as it typically indicates that the price has dropped too sharply and too far. Technical issues rather than underlying advancements are usually the cause of this kind of bounce, which is usually brief.

    Even with the brief retreat, a potential midterm downtrend still exists, particularly if overall market conditions continue to be negative. The rebound for Shiba Inu also corresponds with a general pullback in the market. Significant losses were seen in a number of assets over the last few days as a result of intense selling pressure in the cryptocurrency market.

    SHIB followed the trend of reversal as the market started to show signs of relief. This small reprieve for the entire market helped keep SHIB's price stable and helped it recover. The market's collective recovery effort created a favorable atmosphere that allowed SHIB's price to rise above its lows.

    The apparent lack of whale activity is another important factor in SHIB's recovery. By selling large amounts of tokens, whales can have a major impact on the market. But since there weren't many whales present, there wasn't as much pressure to sell SHIB.

    Because there are many inexpensive tokens available for purchase due to the lack of whales, it is simpler for smaller investors to invest without worrying that significant sell-offs will drive the price even lower. The environment for SHIB's recovery is now more stable because there isn't any downward pressure caused by whales.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

